50 MIW honoree: Gricelda Mata

Gricelda Mata

President, CEO

Lindo Mexico Restaurant

Gricelda Mata runs Lindo Mexico with intention and puts an emphasis on bettering the lives of everyone she encounters.

After arriving in the United States with her family at age 11 and not knowing one word of English, Mata was determined to forge her own path to success and has gone on to run a successful business for the past 21 years. The small restaurant that opened in 2000 has grown into a thriving $2.2 million business with a full-service bar, a range of authentic Mexican food and a space to highlight the work of local artists. With staff appreciation and well-being at the forefront of her operation, Mata fought through the pandemic to ensure all 26 of her employees were paid at least $15 per hour and implemented business hours to provide them with needed rest and time to spend with loved ones.

Mata said her “why” in business is to elevate standards in the community and show that those who have experienced financial challenges without a college degree can achieve success through hard work.

“My most significant business achievement will definitely have to be (having) the opportunity to provide employment to many families in our community,” Mata said. “It is such a joy when I know they are able to afford a home or a car. Knowing I am making someone else’s life better is priceless, and a true blessing.”

Mata currently serves on the Kent County Food Policy Council, which was established to end food scarcity in Kent County, and the Hispanic Minority Business Council to provide resources to minority business owners.