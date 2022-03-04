50 MIW honoree: Hannah Berry

Hannah Berry

Executive director, Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts

Founder and operator, Rosebud LLC

Hannah Berry has been a driving force in Grand Rapids since founding Lions & Rabbits in 2016.

Lions & Rabbits initially was an art gallery and retail and educational space in the Creston neighborhood but relaunched as the nonprofit Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts last year after merging with Grand Rapids Community Arts. At the time of the merger, Berry spun off Rosebud LLC from Lions & Rabbits and now operates it separately as an events and experiential marketing firm.

Berry has worked to help artists receive recognition and pay for their work since she became a business owner, and her promotion of economic development through arts and culture continues today.

She is interim secretary of the Creston Business Association and co-chair of the Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) Goal Five Alliance, which advises DGRI staff on programs and projects related to building an “increasingly inviting, welcoming and inclusive downtown.”

Berry created the After Dark street party and art event and has been instrumental in public placemaking projects such as the Rad American Women art walking tour, the Movies on Monroe activation, the World of Winter festival, Windows GR, and the Women’s Way alley mural projects in partnership with DGRI and the city, as well as other businesses, individuals and institutions.

Her nominator said Berry is “consistently asked for help with businesses and activating their communities outside of her own because of the waves that she has made in just a few short years … (and she) continues to inspire many with her talents, motivation and passion.”