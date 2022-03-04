50 MIW honoree: Jaime Counterman

Jaime Counterman

Foundation director

University of Michigan Health-West

Jaime Counterman’s career continues to be shaped by her desire to be a force for good.

In her current role, Counterman leverages her influence to mobilize others to effect health equity and change in the West Michigan health care landscape.

Throughout the pandemic, Counterman created and activated a $2 million COVID relief fund to offer free child care, emotional support spaces, emergency financial support and PPE equipment for U-M Health-West workers; a mobile clinic van for community health and sports medicine; partnerships to impact social determinants of health in minority populations, who were diagnosed at higher rates in early COVID; and joint efforts with Exalta Health for a diabetes clinic and the American Heart Association for “Have Faith in Heart” to support the African American faith community.

Counterman’s nominator described her as a fierce advocate for female empowerment; diversity, equity and inclusion; and mental health. Counterman said these passions come from her origins.

“My personal mission is to help as many people as I can, however I can, whether it be sharing my personal story of navigating through childhood trauma and mental illness to professional success as a female leader,” she said. “I grew up in and love West Michigan, and I want to change the world with my one wild and beautiful life.”

Counterman is a member of the West Michigan Leadership Council for Michigan Women Forward; events chair for the Grand Rapids Chamber’s ATHENA Leadership Council; and is a public speaker on topics such as developing female leaders, helping people identify and pursue their “superpowers,” and building healthy relationships and teams.