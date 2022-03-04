50 MIW honoree: Jane Clark

Jane Clark

President

Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce

Jane Clark has devoted her career to representing and furthering lakeshore businesses through a combination of vision and service.

Clark began her West Michigan career in 1990 at the predecessor of the Michigan West Coast Chamber, then called Holland Area Chamber of Commerce, rising through the ranks as the organization morphed and grew. She oversaw the mergers of the Holland and Zeeland chambers in 2012 and now is leader of the combined organization that represents 1,250 businesses in Ottawa County and has annual revenue of $1.2 million.

Her nominator described her as a “powerhouse in West Michigan” whose opinion, insight and wisdom is sought after whenever significant issues arise.

“She is incredibly generous with her time and knowledge — whether that’s developing her team, providing guidance to a student as they prepare to launch their career, mentoring a business or nonprofit executive, or providing strategic direction to an organization,” the nominator said.

Clark has been a board member for Lakeshore Advantage for 15 years; a member of Housing Next since its inception; is board chair of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Professionals Foundation; and previously served on the boards of Holland Hospital, Black River Public School and Downtown Holland Principal Shopping District.

Under her leadership, the chamber was named Outstanding Chamber of the Year for the state of Michigan in 2018 by the Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals (MACP). In 2014, then again in 2019, the organization was awarded a Five-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.