50 MIW honoree: Jenny Waugh

Jenny Waugh

Marketing operations director

Fishbeck

Jenny Waugh is a believer in small victories.

“In 2019, I was appointed as the first female chairperson of Algoma Township’s planning commission. This small honor is significant for local governments across the state, where there is a blatant lack of female leaders,” she said. “It is disheartening because there is much to be gained from different perspectives and voices at the table in local politics in order to strengthen and build our communities. I work hard to be a role model for females looking to get involved in politics even on a hyper-local level, board governance, or company leadership. I want to inspire others by blazing a trail, mentoring where possible and connecting the right resources to get someone started.”

Much of what Waugh does could be used to inspire others.

She is just starting the Women of Habitat Kent Council, a new group to help create more advocacy for affordable housing. She’s also the only female on the 25-member board of Associated Builders and Contractors, where she is helping ABC to create a new way to recruit board members that brings diversity to the forefront. Recently, Waugh helped create an industry-specific women’s group through Inforum to build networks and create more female leaders in the architecture/engineering/construction industry.

“I am honored to have my expertise regularly sought out by various community organizations, marketing professionals and students,” she said. “I mentor others in my profession, I advise nonprofits on capital campaigns, and I assist clients with public relations and community development. In whatever way I can, I live to serve others and help make our community better.”