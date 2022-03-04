50 MIW honoree: Kelly Springer

Kelly Springer

CEO

Metal Flow Corp.

Kelly Springer is a leader by choice.

“I participate in boards and councils that I’m personally interested and supportive of, not because I’m looking to build my resume or use these positions as a way to gain business or market the networking,” said Springer, the CEO of Metal Flow Corp. in Holland, a producer of parts for the global automotive industry that employs 275 people and boasts annual revenue of more than $100 million. “As a long-serving member of the business community in West Michigan, I feel I have followed my passions and interests in service to others as a community trustee.”

Those passions and interests include board chair for the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce, executive chair of the Inforum ManufacturingNEXT Industry Group and membership on the Michigan Women Forward West Michigan Advisory Council.

Springer comes by her leadership qualities honestly.

“One of the items that is a key component of my personal story is the decision I made to leave a longstanding career in public accounting to take a risk and try a new role in manufacturing,” she said. “It was driven by my desire to be part of a team running a company and to step outside the role of consulting.”

Many told her making such a significant change at that point in her career was a big mistake. But she dismissed the naysayers.

“I made the change because I knew I wanted to take on a new challenge,” Springer said. “And that has continued to motivate me in my roles.”