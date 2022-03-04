50 MIW honoree: Krista Flynn

Krista Flynn

President-West Michigan

Huntington Bank

Krista Flynn was at the forefront of integrating TCF Bank into Huntington Bank after the latter’s acquisition of the former in 2021.

As a female leader in a typically male-dominated field, Flynn said she has worked hard throughout her career not only to be the best she could but to give a hand up to other women following in her footsteps — a trait confirmed by her nominator.

“I did feel like being ‘as good’ as my male counterparts wasn’t an option — I had to be better,” Flynn said. “I worked very hard to excel not only in performance, but in the intangible skills, as well. As I looked around me and realized I was usually the only woman in the room, I always felt like it was my responsibility to encourage other women to stick with it and aspire to rise within commercial banking, as well. While I am one of very few women in this segment of the banking industry, I am hopeful that I won’t be for very long. Mentoring others in their career paths is a core value for me.”

With 1,500 employees under her leadership in a $125 million market, Flynn has plenty of opportunities to do so.

She is a member of the executive committee of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and a board member of The Right Place and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. Flynn formerly was a board trustee for K-Connect, an executive committee member for Grand Action 2.0 and a board member for Junior Achievement.