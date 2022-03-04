50 MIW honoree: Kristin Revere

Kristin Revere

Co-owner

Gold Coast Doulas

Kristin Revere’s commitment to supporting women and her community is evident in the way she runs her business and elevates the lives of others through service.

As the co-owner of Gold Coast Doulas established in 2017, Revere has built and led a team of 22 subcontracted doulas to provide a robust menu of comforting and compassionate care services for mothers throughout pregnancy, birth and postpartum. Gold Coast, which serves the greater West Michigan area, has been recognized as a top birth doula and a top woman-owned business on multiple occasions at a regional level.

Gold Coast Doulas also pursued B Corp certification, allowing the company to give back to several organizations including Spectrum Health Foundation, Saint Mary’s Foundation, Nestlings Diaper Bank and Helen Seven Foundation.

“I am passionate about giving back to the community. That is why I pursued B Corp certification. We are the first B Corp in our category in the world,” Revere said. “… As a B Corp, we give 2% of our net profits to charities supporting low-income women and children.”

Revere makes a point to give her time to the community, serving on boards including the Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery and as vice-chair for the Eastown Business Association. She also is a member of the board at Mothership, where she helped launch live training for Mothership certifications and volunteered to co-lead an online fertility support group during COVID-19 to aid women across the country struggling with conception.

Her passion to support women also is exemplified by mentoring two women through Grand Valley State University’s Cook Leadership Program, where she has volunteered since 2010.