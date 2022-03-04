50 MIW honoree: Mary Ann Sabo

Mary Ann Sabo

Founder, president

Sabo PR

Though her journey may not have begun in West Michigan, Mary Ann Sabo is proud and honored to serve the Grand Rapids community she now calls home.

Sabo PR’s team of 10 serves more than 50 municipal, corporate, educational, nonprofit and financial institutions in West Michigan and beyond, and she provides a supportive and engaging work environment with competitive wages and benefits for all employees.

Sabo’s intent to lead her organization with heart has led the company to donate services to those in need and provide discounts to help ease financial burdens for nonprofits.

“After the Black Lives Matter protests, I realized I wanted (to) support an entrepreneur of color. I reached out and connected with Dondrea Brown, who is running a nonprofit called Young Money Finances, which promotes financial literacy for children,” Sabo said. “We have been providing communications services to him for the past year and have been able to celebrate a number of fundraising and media successes with him.”

Sabo also offers mentorship opportunities, particularly to young women in the early stages of their career.

In addition to her grassroots stewardship through her business and personal gifts, Sabo serves as a board member for the Purse Project, providing necessities like hygiene supplies to men and women at local homeless shelters and needed items for those in intensive care at local hospitals. She also was instrumental in launching and leading Legacy Trust Award Collection (LTAC) Arts, providing opportunities for adults with disabilities with a chance to win $500, have their art displayed at the Grand Rapids Art Museum and have their work featured at ArtPrize.