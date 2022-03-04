50 MIW honoree: Megan Feenstra Wall

Megan Feenstra Wall

Principal, co-owner, architect

Mathison | Mathison Architects

Megan Feenstra Wall is a trailblazer in the field of architecture.

In 2021, she became the first female president of the American Institute of Architects Grand Rapids chapter. During her six-year tenure with the chapter, she previously served as vice president and associate director. Her achievements have included steering AIA Grand Rapids through a pandemic while maintaining membership; raising awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion issues in the profession; bestowing the organization’s Gold Award to the first Black woman licensed as an architect in the state; and establishing an endowed scholarship for local architecture students.

Feenstra Wall also has served nine years as a board member of the Kendall College Master’s of Architecture Advisory Board, is on the Ferris State University Architecture Advisory Board and was a founding board member of the Children’s Healing Center.

She said she is aware of the power of representation for other women in architecture.

“I had quite literally no older female role models as I advanced in my career and never saw myself in an ownership role. But, year after year, I grew increasingly frustrated and isolated as women around me left the profession and their companies continued on as if the world hadn’t changed around them. I started seeking out architects at other firms and organizations who were women older than me. … But it wasn’t enough. I needed a louder voice and a practical platform. With one of the co-owners of my 8-year-old company planning to retire in a few years, I spoke up and navigated the delicate path of buyout negotiations and firm transition. … The three-year process took tenacity, tact, firmness, empathy, ambition, drive, strength and gentleness and is the most hard-fought business achievement I have personally earned.”