50 MIW honoree: Menaka Abel

Menaka Abel

CFO

Request Foods

Menaka Abel brings deep international acumen to her role as a leader in West Michigan.

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Abel left her homeland during a civil war and became the first woman in her family to attend college. She earned a B.A. in accounting from Hillsdale College in 1993, earned her certified public accountant designation while working at Price Waterhouse in 1995 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998.

Abel worked for Steelcase and Amway for two decades, using her background to serve in international finance for Amway’s Asian markets, then moving to cover Latin America and eventually becoming controller for Amway North America.

In 2019, she became CFO of Request Foods, a Holland-based meal co-packing company. In October, Request announced it would spend $205 million to expand its operations in Holland in a move expected to create 198 jobs — in large part thanks to Abel’s work securing $36 million in state and local incentives.

“While we received enticing offers to expand in other states, our commitment to Michigan, coupled with our desire to ensure Holland is recognized as an area of choice to live and work, precipitated our decision to expand locally,” Abel said.

Abel is a leader at her job, but she also serves her community as a board member for the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce and Kids’ Food Basket. She has participated in Michigan Economic Development Corporation podcasts and site selector panels for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to promote business opportunities in the state.

Given her personal journey, Abel describes herself as a “fierce advocate” for women and has mentored many young professionals in the workplace throughout her career.