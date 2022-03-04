50 MIW honoree: Meredith Bronk

Meredith Bronk

President, CEO

Open Systems Technologies (OST)

Meredith Bronk was described by her nominator as a humble business and community leader with a strategic skillset and a passion for building others up.

Bronk has been in the C-suite at OST since 1998 and became the top leader of the Grand Rapids-based technology company — which also has locations in Detroit, Minneapolis and London — in 2014.

She has leveraged her culture-creation skills to make the multimillion-dollar company a multiple winner of the Best and Brightest Places to Work For award from the National Association for Business Resources.

“From just seven of us in 2002 to over 300 today, I’m proud of the impact that we’ve been able to have as a business,” Bronk said. “Since taking over as CEO, I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve transformed what we do, grown the number of employees we have by nearly three times and, in our most recent employee survey, over 98% of our team said that they would recommend OST as a great place to work.”

Bronk said she feels privileged to be a strong female leader in the tech world and recognizes the power of representation for other women.

“To me, that’s what influence is all about. To do what we can, not for our own benefit, but in consideration of others,” she said.

Bronk serves as board chair of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Economic Club of Grand Rapids and United Bank of Michigan. She also is an adviser to SecurAlarm Inc.