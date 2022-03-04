50 MIW honoree: Michelle Van Dyke

Michelle Van Dyke

President, CEO

Heart of West Michigan United Way

Sometimes the past catches up with you.

In Michelle Van Dyke’s case that’s a good thing.

The president and CEO of Heart of West Michigan United Way had spent a 30-year career in the banking industry, so when the pandemic hit, she was ready.

“Heart of West Michigan United Way has stepped up to meet the challenges of the pandemic from the beginning. We instituted the Coronavirus Response Fund — raising and distributing about $3.5 million — to meet the emergency needs of the community,” she said. “We also acted as the administrator for the Kent County CARES Act dollars for nonprofits. This year, our 2-1-1 Call Center took all vaccine registration calls for the state of Michigan (120,000 calls in the first six months of 2021), and we are administering the state’s COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funding for Kent County (over $26 million has been distributed to date).”

The organization also has stepped in to help specific underserved communities.

“Heart of West Michigan United Way has made a commitment to funding nonprofits founded by people of color,” Van Dyke said. “We have funded 15 agencies with a total of over $300,000 for 2021-2022, and we are partnering with three agencies over three years to establish programming for young Black men in Kent County.”

Van Dyke also serves on the boards of Davenport University and Fifth Third Bank-West Michigan.

“I am thrilled to be able to give back to the community in this way,” she said. “United Way is proving its relevance once again — especially in the past 20 months.”