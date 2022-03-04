50 MIW honoree: Milinda Ysasi

Milinda Ysasi

CEO

Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women

When opportunity knocks, Milinda Ysasi opens the door.

In 2021, Ysasi left her position with The SOURCE, a workforce development agency, to assume the CEO’s role with Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women. She’s also the first Latina to serve on the Grand Rapids City Commission. When the pandemic hit, she and her husband worked with their Latinx networks to provide financial support for undocumented individuals via the La Lucha Fund, housed at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

“I have a career that shows the path is not linear,” she said. “I started my career in human resources with companies like Cascade Engineering and Herman Miller. I then became a leader in workforce development with The SOURCE, working to reduce barriers to employment. In the last nine months, I became the CEO of GROW, a CDFI (Community Development Financial Institutions) that is focused on microloans to small businesses in West Michigan. I also serve as a city commissioner and co-founded The Latina Network. The common thread in my career has been about access to opportunity.”

Ysasi also is a board member with the West Michigan Partnership for Children, Spectrum Health and People First, a position she assumed in August 2021.

“While this is a new board seat for me, I have been engaged in this organization since 2017. For the past year we have focused efforts on educating the community to become hyper-local about their purchases as well as other financial systems. People First was a significant partner at the start of COVID with our city, county and The Right Place to deploy money to local business owners.”