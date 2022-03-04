50 MIW honoree: Monica Sparks

Monica Sparks

Founder

Community of Hearts/Kent County Commissioner

At first glance, Monica Sparks appears to be pulled in about a million different directions.

She is founder of Community of Hearts, a nonprofit that raises mental health awareness and helps people locate the resources they need. She’s also serving her second term on the Kent County Board of Commissioners representing the Kentwood/Wyoming area, a licensed real estate broker, board president of National Heritage Academies Vista, a member of the Kent County Early Childhood Millage Review Board and owns several businesses, including Urban Sparks Realty and Body Sculpt Better Body Bar & Spa. And she’s a former planning commissioner for the city of Kentwood, certified business mentor with SCORE, and advocate for senior citizens and military veterans.

But that’s all part of her plan.

“I work hard and consistently strive to be a leader that people can count on. I know real, lasting influence is something that is not based on selfishness,” she said. “Influence that makes a difference is based on making a difference in the lives of people you know and do not know. From the single parent that calls about their child at the school that I preside over or the minority business owner calling me looking for resources, to the homeless person on the street that I seek to support and do not look past, I feel blessed to be a community-minded servant leader that can consistently point to many instances and deeds that show I truly care about my community. I appreciate the opportunity to utilize the influence I have to be a better leader for others.”