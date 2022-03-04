50 MIW honoree: Rachel Mraz

Rachel Mraz

Wealth management adviser

Merrill Lynch

Rachel Mraz is a nationally recognized wealth adviser, but she’s also known to her colleagues as contributing much of her time, funds and talent to benefiting charitable organizations.

Mraz has earned a variety of professional designations, including Certified Financial Planner, Certified Investment Management Analyst and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor. The pursuit of her client-focused development earned her state and national recognition as a top wealth adviser from Forbes multiple times.

Mraz also pursued and earned her designation as a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, a certification built on the framework of philanthropic financial planning and charitable giving strategies. With community and philanthropy at the heart of her work, Mraz serves on seven executive boards, including John Ball Zoo, Economic Club of Grand Rapids, Family Business Alliance, Davenport University Foundation and Van Andel Institute’s JBoard. She also is president and trustee of her late mother’s foundation board, the Eileen DeVries Family Foundation.

“Outside of my professional work and perhaps even more personally impactful, I have been incredibly proud of several accomplishments philanthropically. I have chaired several successful capital campaigns for nonprofits and the joy of crossing that finish line and seeing the impact we are able to make in the community is unparalleled,” Mraz said. “But one of the things I am most proud of most recently has been setting up and organizing the intent and structure of my late mother’s foundation, the Eileen DeVries Family Foundation, succeeding as its president after my mom passed. … I can’t wait to see what we are able to accomplish in her honor.”