50 MIW honoree: Sara Knoester

Sara Knoester

President

Mixed Staffing & Recruiting

Sara Knoester is the president of Mixed Staffing & Recruiting, an agency that focuses on placing women and minorities in jobs.

Since 2012, she has been at the helm, leading the certified woman-owned staffing and recruiting agency and ensuring that job seekers are matched with the right employers. The pandemic was a challenge for businesses, but Knoester overcame those challenges by incorporating smarter and more efficient practices and procedures and actually grew the agency.

“I feel I am a born leader and have a passion to make change in the world,” she said. “I advocate for those who others don’t hear and do all I can to make the world a better place. We’ve found out how to operate a business that doubled revenue during the pandemic, we’ve worked smarter, more efficient and hired over 4,000 people. My most significant achievement is not only surviving the pandemic but growing our business by over 100%.”

Mixed Staffing & Recruiting established three divisions, which include professional and skilled staffing and recruiting, inclusive workforce staffing, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) recruitment and engagement.

The professional and skilled staffing and recruiting division works with companies that are seeking specific skills, certifications and/or other educational backgrounds — from office assistants to maintenance technicians.

The inclusive workforce staffing division provides educational employment opportunities to people who are facing employment barriers.

The DEI recruitment and engagement division educates employers on diversity and inclusion and helps to recruit, retain and consult employers on workplace readiness for a diverse culture.