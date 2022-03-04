50 MIW honoree: Sara Lowe

Sara Lowe

Executive director

Emmanuel Hospice

A passionate advocate for providing patient-centered end-of-life care, Sara Lowe has proven to be an influential leader of a successful, growing organization.

A social worker by trade, Lowe’s passion for hospice care led her to become the founding executive director of Emmanuel Hospice, which opened in 2013. She has since led the $11 million organization to better serve patients and families through technological advancements and expanded programming. During the pandemic, Emmanuel experienced nearly 40% employee growth in just over a year while simultaneously receiving regional and national accolades as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For.

With Lowe at the helm, Emmanuel has broadened its use of technology to better serve patients and increase safety during COVID-19 through the implementation of new telehealth programs, virtual bedside care, and the use of virtual reality headsets and videos to allow patients to tour meaningful locations they’re unable to visit physically. The organization also pivoted its funding events to virtual, which collectively raised more than $76,000.

“What’s evident is that we are changing people’s experiences and perspective on the end of life,” Lowe said. “Seeing the impact our staff has, the difference they make is all I could have hoped for and more. I love to see referrals come through and hear how people talk about the organization. It affirms that we make the tough stuff that comes with dying easier for patients and families.”

Lowe also is a recently elected board director of the Home Care and Hospice Association of Michigan and has served on the North Kent Aquatic Team board for six years, most recently as president.