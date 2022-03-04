50 MIW honoree: Shannon Cohen

Shannon Cohen

Founder, CEO

Shannon Cohen Inc.

Shannon Cohen is a self-described “hope dealer,” and she does it well.

Cohen moves through many circles in West Michigan through her consulting business, which specializes in developing customized emotional intelligence and wellness trainings for difference-makers across diverse sectors and industries.

She also has built and scaled multiple regional and global movements to advance career mobility, wellness, equity and inclusion for women who lead.

Cohen is a two-time author, podcaster and creator of the inspirational product line Tough Skin, Soft Heart, which is available in retail stores nationwide; and she founded the Rockstar Woman Brunch Experience, which began as a local, in-person event and grew 37% in 2021 to serve nearly 600 women in two countries, 21 states and 121 cities.

According to her nominator, “Shannon is the epitome of influence: She works tirelessly for her own dreams and encourages, nudges, cheers, laughs, cries and celebrates the dreams of others.”

Cohen is a board member of Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women, the Spectrum Health Foundation and Project GREEN (Grassroots Economic Empowerment Network). She previously served on the board of the former Grand Rapids HQ (now AYA Youth Collective) and Baxter Community Center.

She also lends her time as a keynote speaker and has provided diversity, equity and inclusion consulting services.

The Business Journal selected Cohen in 2020 and 2021 as one of the 200 Most Powerful Business Leaders in West Michigan and named her one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Michigan in 2018 and 2020.