50 MIW honoree: Shelley Irwin

Shelley Irwin

Host, producer

WGVU NPR and The WGVU Morning Show

Shelley Irwin is living out her dreams every day she goes on air.

She has been the WGVU NPR host and producer for The WGUV Morning Show since 2001.

Throughout the years, she has gained numerous responsibilities. She now hosts a two-hour audio newsmagazine; WGVU’s podcast ‘Powerful Women: Let’s Talk’; PBS Kalamazoo Lively Arts; Family Matters; Community Connection; and Art Unfiltered. She also produces local shows with responsibilities that include guest arrangements, research and conducting interviews, and social media sharing.

Her more than 20-year path as a radio host and producer came after she was a practicing physical therapist for 15 years.

“It was time to chase my dream,” she said. “It took two-and-a-half years, at the age of 38, of paying my dues and getting my experience. (After) furthering my education, serving in multiple internships, traveling to Paris and Frankfurt, Germany, for on-air production tasks and ultimately being told I did not have a broadcast voice, I took charge and pursued an opportunity in Grand Rapids in 2001. To date, 20 years later, I continue to serve as an award-winning, ‘energizer bunny’ host of The WGVU Morning Show, with my broadcast voice!”

As she is living out her own dream, Irwin also is mindful to serve her community. She is the director of the social, house, scholarship and strategic planning committees at University Club of Grand Rapids.

Irwin also is the vice president and governance chair of the marketing committee for Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan and director of the marketing and social committees for Circle Theatre of Grand Rapids.