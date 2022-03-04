50 MIW honoree: Sindia Narber

Sindia Narber

CEO

DK Security

Sindia Narber began her career with DK Security in 2003 as a part-time HR assistant when it was serving three Midwest states. Over the ensuing 19 years, her grit and sheer determination have since elevated her to CEO of the company where she now oversees 2,000 employees.

The company has seen significant growth under Narber’s leadership. DK Security reported annual revenue of $5.8 million in 2003. Now, the security services firm has grown to $36 million in annual revenue and continued to sustain its growth through the pandemic.

Narber is known by those who work for her as a “top-notch person and leader,” the “epitome of (a) spirit leader,” and is known to take employees under her wing and help to develop and encourage them with her strong, fair and caring nature, according to her multiple nominators. Narber is known to do whatever it takes to help her employees, and the business she leads, succeed despite any obstacle or adversity.

“Sindia Narber is a steady hand and a calming influence. She handles conflict brilliantly, and she earns respect,” said one colleague who worked with Narber for many years. “(In 2021), DK Security lost its CEO, John Kendall. His passing in the spring could have been detrimental to the company and its more than 2,000 employees. Sindia capably stepped into her new role and led the company through her grief. John was a dear friend and mentor to her.”

Narber also serves as vice-chair for Silent Observer of West Michigan, providing community members a safe and anonymous way to report incidents of crime.