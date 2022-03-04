50 MIW honoree: Sue Tellier

Sue Tellier

President

JetCo Federal

Sue Tellier thinks big when it comes to small businesses.

Not only for her own business, which is a supply chain management, logistics and packaging services company with a focus on helping organizations achieve and maintain operational efficiency and resilience, but also for those within her network of influence.

“I currently serve enthusiastically on five very diverse boards. Through these, I get to influence economic development across the state of Michigan, lift up women working in the defense industry and fiercely advocate for and support Michigan small business owners and women business owners across the country,” she said. “Most importantly, though, I make time to mentor my peers and employees.”

Her service includes board work with the Michigan Strategic Fund, Small Business Association of Michigan and Women in Defense. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to the MSF board in 2019 and her current term expires in 2025. With SBAM, she serves as second vice-chair.

“Every person representing SBAM — employees and board alike — went into triage mode (in March 2020) to help small businesses survive the most challenging time for all of Michigan,” Tellier said. “I’m proud to be part of the organization that advocated for small business support that was targeted, not just platitudes.”

JetCo recently was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies (No. 2960), representing an annual growth of more than 133%.

“When we were selected to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies, it was because we grew exponentially,” Tellier said. “My most significant business achievement is not allowing that growth to implode the company.”