50 MIW honoree: Susan Gunn

Susan Gunn

Dean

Davenport University College of Urban Education

Susan Gunn is building her legacy at Davenport University.

Gunn is using her educational background in the sciences to expose students and teachers to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and careers.

She was instrumental in building the College of Urban Education for Davenport University, where she serves as the dean. She designed the college’s first bachelor’s degree that will be offered this fall — Bachelor of Science in Urban STEM Education Program, which is designed to train STEM educators.

That is only the latest development at the college. Over the past seven years, Gunn has been the force behind creating the college’s first master’s degree — the Master of Urban Education. The college also began offering a Master of Education in Urban Educational Leadership degree and certification programs, one for teachers and one for administrators.

Before becoming dean of the College of Urban Education, Gunn was the first chair of the science department in the College of Arts and Sciences. She has developed several STEM outreach initiatives for urban K-12 students including CSI Davenport Summer Science Camp, Sankofa STEM Academy (in collaboration with Dr. Keli Christopher, founder and executive director of STEM Greenhouse) and the FUTURE Urban STEM Educators initiatives.

“The STEM programs I have designed or collaborated on implementing provide students opportunities to experience career options they may have not previously known about,” she said. “These programs are critical catalysts for engaging students to consider going to college in order to pursue STEM careers.”