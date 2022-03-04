50 MIW honoree: Tina Freese Decker

Tina Freese Decker

President, CEO

Spectrum Health/BHSH System

Tina Freese Decker helped to lead the charge in 2022 to create the largest health system in Michigan.

The former president and CEO of Spectrum Health helped to spearhead the merger of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health in January to create a new health system, temporarily named BHSH System.

Decker became the new president and CEO of BHSH System on Feb. 1.

“As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations,” she said. “Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health. We look forward to working with our physicians, team members, patients, health plan members and partners across our state to provide health care and coverage that is accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional.”

Under Decker’s leadership, in 2021, prior to the merger, Spectrum Health West Michigan and Spectrum Health Lakeland launched a new price-estimating tool. It allows patients to create a personalized estimate for more than 450 health services via MyChart or Lakeland MyChart, along with likely deductible, co-pay and co-insurance.

Decker also approved raising the minimum wage paid at then-Spectrum Health and offered retention bonuses as employees fought through the pandemic.

Spectrum Health directed $300,000 of $10 million earmarked for health equity to partner with the city of Grand Rapids and other organizations to bring Cure Violence, an evidence-based violence interruption program to address homicide and aggravated assault in West Michigan.