50 MIW honoree: Tracey Hornbeck

Tracey Hornbeck

President, CEO

Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust President and CEO Tracey Hornbeck is one of only a few women CEOs in the banking industry.

She is responsible for all aspects of the business, including strategic planning, profit and loss, shareholder relations, and employee and client engagement.

“While I enjoyed working for a larger company for the greater part of 20 years, it does not hold a candle to running a privately held, local company headquartered in West Michigan,” she said. “There is something to be said about local talent, leadership and local decision making.”

She also has made her presence felt in the West Michigan community in other ways.

Hornbeck is serving her 15th year on the John Ball Zoo Board of Directors. She is the current board chair. Since joining the board, revenue has more than doubled and the zoo has raised nearly $30 million in capital funding.

Hornbeck is the treasurer of the Grand Rapids Symphony Board of Directors. Despite the pandemic, GRS was financially secure as it was able to retain its musician employees during a time when in-person performances were not allowed.

She has been serving the West Michigan Center for the Arts and Technology (WMCAT) board of directors for eight years. She is currently board secretary. As a board member for nearly a decade, she has been instrumental in helping WMCAT raise $8.5 million to purchase a permanent building for high school and adult students to attend.

Hornbeck also is a committee member for Michigan Women Forward, Econ Club of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and Michigan Bankers Association.