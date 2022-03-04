50 MIW honoree: Wendy Falb

Wendy Falb

Executive director

Literacy Center of West Michigan

Wendy Falb’s leadership and commitment to community service have been a constant in West Michigan for many years.

Falb has led the Literacy Center since 2014 and said she is most proud of guiding it from debt when she took the reins to “financial strength, stability and investment while significantly expanding impact and improving quality of programing through effective and innovative collaboration, strategic planning and strong evaluation.”

Her nominator credits Falb with building and developing her staff and leading their innovative literacy solutions — such as the Customized Workplace English program, ESL training, Family Literacy Program, Adult Basic Education and citizenship services — to help solve the region’s talent attraction and retention and diversity and inclusion problems.

Falb said she is humbled to have a role that allows her to learn from communities of color as she works as an ally to promote “educational, economic and environmental equity for the Black, Latino and refugee communities.”

In addition to her passion for literacy, Falb has devoted herself to affordable housing advocacy and cares deeply about city parks, infrastructure and natural resources. She recently was appointed a board member for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, serves the Heritage Hill Neighborhood Association and is a board member of the University Preparatory Academy.

She served the Grand Rapids Public Schools board of education for nine-and-a-half years, where she helped develop the Museum School and pass a $170 million millage; was a board member of the Downtown Development Authority; and was a board member of the Grand Rapids SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority.