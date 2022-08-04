AEBetancourt makes big move

AEBetancourt, a company that helps clients with talent development, recently had a problem of its own to solve: it was running out of office space.

The nationwide executive search firm recently found new digs at 408 Broadway Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, above New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker brewery and restaurant.

CEO and founder Arthur Betancourt said the move is reflective of the company’s culture — a company named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation two years in a row.

“We work really hard for our clients, but this is a big investment in our culture,” Betancourt said, adding the company wanted to find space downtown where there’s a lot of energy and business.

“Bridge Street was ideal, and this space does a perfect job of reflecting our current phase and our future as a young, fast-growing company.”

The company previously was located in Start Garden at 40 Pearl St. NW. From there it relocated to 940 Monroe Ave. NW, Suite G-157. In the past three-and-a-half years, it has grown 300%, so management decided to relocate again, this time downstream and across the Grand River where it’s occupying 10,000 square feet of new office space to accommodate the company’s upward growth.

“This move is incredibly validating of our hard work. We’re so excited for this relocation,” Betancourt said.

AEBetancourt was founded in Grand Rapids and grew to serve businesses in more than 40 states. The new office is outfitted with updated technology to better support its clients and flexible furniture solutions aimed to accommodate employees who work in person and those who primarily work remotely, but come into the office to collaborate with others.

The company engaged several local companies to support the relocation to and design of the new space: Integrated Architecture, Rockford Construction, Bradley Company and Duba and Duba PLLC.