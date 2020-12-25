AG Collaborative creates wellness program free to frontliners

A leadership and talent development company is offering free, on-demand access to its online well-being series for frontline health care workers and educators.

The Grand Rapids-based firm AG Collaborative said, the eight-episode series Reimagine is now available at no cost to all classroom teachers and frontline health care workers.

Reimagine is designed to address burnout with well-being and self-care practices.

“Our team is acutely aware of the high levels of stress and pain experienced by those responding to the pandemic, and we want to move toward it,” said Greg Mutch, co-owner at AG Collaborative.

Added co-owner Abbey Johnston: “To the brave and beautiful humans who are showing up for the rest of us day after day, thank you. We are so grateful to you.”

Reimagine includes the following:

Mindfulness practices, research-based insights and prompts

The opportunity to connect with body, breath and needs in the midst of ongoing stress responses

On-demand access — move through at your own pace, in your own space

More information and access for frontliners is at agcollaborative.com/reimagine-gift.

AG Collaborative

Founded in 2017 by Mutch and Johnston, AG Collaborative is a leadership and talent development company designed to “unlock and unleash better humans for a better world.”

It primarily serves fast-growing national and international companies.

AG offers public-facing programs for individual access, including Dare To Lead, CliftonStrengths and Leader As Coach.