Annual recruiting event ReThink West Michigan goes virtual

Talent recruitment and economic development organizations Hello West Michigan and The Right Place are turning their annual Thanksgiving Eve career fair into a virtual event the week before Thanksgiving.

Hello West Michigan and The Right Place will partner to host a virtual version of the ReThink West Michigan annual networking and career event for ex-West Michiganders from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 19.

Registration for the free event is required and available online.

“Thanksgiving is usually a time when former Michiganders visit home,” the organizers said. “With COVID-19 and a reduction in visits and traveling, the nostalgia for home is even higher than usual. Together with 25 companies, Hello West Michigan will convince them that it is time to ‘rethink’ West Michigan.”

At the virtual, open house-style event, job seekers will be able to chat one on one with recruiters from hiring companies. Community ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions about the region.

“COVID-19 has affected the status of many in-person events,” said Rachel Gray, executive director of Hello West Michigan. “But ReThink West Michigan is our signature event and a fantastic tool for talent attraction. With COVID-related relocations on the rise, we knew we needed to give job seekers the chance to explore what a move to West Michigan could look like for them.”

Spectrum Health is the region champion sponsor for the event, and West Michigan Works! is a region supporting sponsor.

“ReThink enables important connections and highlights amazing personal and professional possibilities when relocating to West Michigan,” said Pamela Ries, senior vice president and CHRO at Spectrum Health. “We need to continue to foster growth in our region and attract individuals who make West Michigan a great place to live and work.”

This year, ReThink West Michigan will be a part of a larger statewide effort under the umbrella brand Back to Michigan. With support from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Office of Employment & Training and sponsored by Consumers Energy, 12 organizations from across the state will host eight virtual events from Nov. 17-24, with West Michigan’s on Nov. 19.

ReThink West Michigan and all Back to Michigan events are targeted to people living outside of Michigan, people who recently relocated or people who are local and unemployed. Companies are hiring in many fields, including IT, engineering, finance, advanced manufacturing, health care, art and design, professional services, government, hospitality and more.

ReThink West Michigan participating companies

Bethany Christian Services

City of Grand Rapids

Consumers Energy

Dicastal

DTE

Family Health Care

Flo’s Collection

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Herman Miller

JR Automation

LG Chem

Magna

Meijer

Mercy Health

Muskegon County

North Lake Correctional Facility

ODL

Perrigo

Peterson Farms

SpartanNash

Spectrum Health

Steelcase

TGG Solutions

The Enterprises

Veterans Health Administration Vocational Rehab