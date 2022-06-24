Art museum to host third annual networking event

The Grand Rapids Art Museum will host a discussion panel with entertainment and networking opportunities for young professionals.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) is hosting its third annual Cultivate Grand Rapids event from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at 101 Monroe Center St. NW.

The event aims to bring together young creatives, entrepreneurs and professionals ages 21-40 for an evening of learning and networking opportunities.

This year’s event is hosted by Pirate Club, a Grand Rapids team focused on building collaboration between Grand Rapids artists and creatives. Pirate Club is partnered with GRAM Visionnaires, a young artist collaborative organization, for Cultivate 2022.

Cultivate 2022 will feature a discussion panel titled “Overcoming Obstacles in Business” moderated by Latesha Lipscomb, founder of I GOT FACE cosmetics concierge. Other panelists include Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts founder Hannah Berry, Friend of a Friend founder Anthony Lazzaro, Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses founder Jamiel Robinson and Peter Jacob Kind Creative Design Firm founder Peter Jacob.

Cultivate also will feature Start Garden, a casting call with modeling agency Endless Management, live art installations, a silent auction and raffle, three gallery exhibits and an open bar.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Lions & Rabbits, a nonprofit dedicated to helping artists achieve creative independence through accessible arts education and enrichment programs.