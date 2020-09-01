Blain’s Farm & Fleet hosting job fair

A store geared toward hobby farmers, homeowners, sporting enthusiasts and rural shoppers is looking to fill about 100 positions for its new store in the Standale/Walker area.

Janesville, Wisconsin-based Blain’s Farm & Fleet said Monday it is hosting a three-day job fair from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at its new store at 145 Wilson Ave. NW in the Standale area of Walker.

Blain’s said it is looking to fill about 100 full- and part-time positions, including cashiers, customer service representatives, sales associates, support staff, warehouse personnel, stockers, service center advisers, service center technicians and auto mechanics.

More information about the job fair is available by contacting Denise Belter at (608) 371-7763.

Blain’s announced last fall it would be building from the ground up the 106,000-square-foot Standale/Walker store, which is next to Meijer at the corner of Wilson Avenue NW and Lake Michigan Drive NW.

The store is part of the chain’s push to expand throughout Michigan, which it has done by adding stores in Jackson, Portage, Traverse City and Holland during the past two years.

“Everything is falling into place,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “We are thrilled that we continue finding like-minded partners who share our values as a family-owned Midwestern retailer and appreciate the unique, community-focused environment we offer. Michigan and Blain’s Farm & Fleet were made for one another.”

Founded in 1955 by brothers W.C. Blain and N.B. Blain, the chain sells clothing, footwear, tools and hardware, paint and supplies, automotive products, sporting goods, housewares, pet supplies, agricultural and lawn and garden, outdoor power equipment, and more.

Blain’s now has 43 stores throughout the Midwest.