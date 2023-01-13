Business Journal launches ‘Notables’ program

In an effort to recognize leaders within specific industries in the West Michigan business community, Grand Rapids Business Journal is introducing a new program for 2023 called Notables.

The program is designed to spotlight individuals who are making a difference in their specific industry and in the overall community.

The new program will highlight five sectors: law, DEI, commercial real estate, health care and human resources.

Notables is a nomination/application process. The editorial staff will select the recipients based on their answers to questions pertaining to their industries.

The winners will be profiled in upcoming print editions of the Business Journal.

The first sector to be highlighted will be leaders in the law industry in West Michigan. Nomination forms are available here.

Criteria include:

Nominee must be based in West Michigan to qualify (Allegan, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties). If the nominee is a remote employee or works from home, they must live and be based in West Michigan.

Must be serving in a senior-level role at a law firm.

Must be practicing in profession for a minimum of 10 years.

Must have made an impact in the types of cases handled, clients won and/or pro bono work.

Currently serve as a role model or mentor to other attorneys and promotes inclusive practices in the workplace.

Currently assume a leadership role in professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

The submission deadline is Feb 3. Winners will appear in the March 20 edition and online at grbj.com.