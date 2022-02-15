Business Journal selects 50 Most Influential Women

The Grand Rapids Business Journal will honor its 2022 class of 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan during a special luncheon celebration on March 10.
The honorees represent a wide cross section of industries and organizations and are leaders in the West Michigan business community. This is the 25th time the Business Journal is celebrating the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 10, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. More information and tickets are available here.
The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Eileen Pollack, a former director of the MFA program at the University of Michigan and an award-winning author.
Pollack’s work of creative nonfiction, “Woman Walking Ahead: In Search of Catherine Weldon and Sitting Bull,” recently was made into a movie starring Jessica Chastain. Her investigative memoir, “The Only Woman in the Room: Why Science Is Still a Boys’ Club,” was published by Beacon Press in 2015. A long excerpt appeared in the New York Times Sunday Magazine and went viral, after which she spent five years touring the U.S. and South Korea, working to advance opportunities for women and people of color in STEM fields.
This year’s class of 50 Most Influential Women was culled from just under 250 nominations, resulting in almost 120 applications. The honorees were selected by the editorial department based on community involvement, leadership capabilities, depth of responsibility and participation in mentoring other women.
The women will be profiled in a special section of the March 7 Business Journal. This year’s class of 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan is comprised of:
Menaka Abel, Request Foods
Erica Armstrong, Root Functional Medicine
Nikeidra Battle-DeBarge, Wedgwood Christian Services/New Destiny Pathways
Hannah Berry, Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts/Rosebud LLC
Mandy Bolter, Kent County Commission/Muchmore Harrington Smalley & Associates
Meredith Bronk, Open Systems Technologies
Jane Clark, Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce
Shannon Cohen, Shannon Cohen Inc.
Jaime Counterman, University of Michigan Health-West
Wendy Falb, Literacy Center of West Michigan
Megan Feenstra Wall, Mathison | Mathison Architects
Jennifer Feuerstein, AARP
Krista Flynn, Huntington Bank
Tina Freese Decker, Spectrum Health
Floriza Genautis, Management Business Solutions
Vanessa Greene, Grand Rapids African American Health Institute
Claire Guisfredi, North Kent Connect
Susan Gunn, Davenport University
Graci Harkema, Graci LLC
Anita Hitchcock, city of Grand Rapids
Tracey Hornbeck, Legacy Trust
Shelley Irwin, WGVU Public Media
Deborah Kalsbeek, FemPro Business Society/Snap Studio/SnapJoy Studio/AstirFreya
Beth Kelly, HR Collaborative
Sara Knoester, Mixed Staffing
Elise Kutt, Mod Bettie Portrait Boutique/Naughty Bettie
Candice Lake, Wedgwood Christian Services
Sara Lowe, Emmanuel Hospice
Lisa Lowery, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital/Spectrum Health
Philomena Mantella, Grand Valley State University
Gricelda Mata, Lindo Mexico Restaurant
Deidra Mitchell, Waséyabek Development Company
Rachel Mraz, Merrill Lynch
Sindia Narber, DK Security
Kristin Revere, Gold Coast Doulas
Mary Ann Sabo, Sabo PR
Cheryl Schuch, Family Promise of Grand Rapids
Hanna Schulze, People First Economy/Local First
Monica Sparks, Kent County Commission/Community of Hearts
Kelly Springer, Metal Flow Corp.
Sue Tellier, JetCo Federal
Aleka Thrash, A.C.T. PhotoMedia
Jessica Ann Tyson, The Candied Yam/Delightful Southern Cuisine/JA PR Group
Annemarie Valdez, First Steps Kent
Christina VanDam, Zeal Aerial Fitness
Michelle Van Dyke, Heart of West Michigan United Way
Lauren VanKeulen, AYA Youth Collective
Rachel VerWys, Safe Haven Ministries
Jenny Waugh, Fishbeck
Milinda Ysasi, Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women
