Business Journal selects 50 Most Influential Women

The Grand Rapids Business Journal will honor its 2022 class of 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan during a special luncheon celebration on March 10.

The honorees represent a wide cross section of industries and organizations and are leaders in the West Michigan business community. This is the 25th time the Business Journal is celebrating the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 10, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. More information and tickets are available here.

The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Eileen Pollack, a former director of the MFA program at the University of Michigan and an award-winning author.

Pollack’s work of creative nonfiction, “Woman Walking Ahead: In Search of Catherine Weldon and Sitting Bull,” recently was made into a movie starring Jessica Chastain. Her investigative memoir, “The Only Woman in the Room: Why Science Is Still a Boys’ Club,” was published by Beacon Press in 2015. A long excerpt appeared in the New York Times Sunday Magazine and went viral, after which she spent five years touring the U.S. and South Korea, working to advance opportunities for women and people of color in STEM fields.

This year’s class of 50 Most Influential Women was culled from just under 250 nominations, resulting in almost 120 applications. The honorees were selected by the editorial department based on community involvement, leadership capabilities, depth of responsibility and participation in mentoring other women.

The women will be profiled in a special section of the March 7 Business Journal. This year’s class of 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan is comprised of:

Menaka Abel, Request Foods

Erica Armstrong, Root Functional Medicine

Nikeidra Battle-DeBarge, Wedgwood Christian Services/New Destiny Pathways

Hannah Berry, Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts/Rosebud LLC

Mandy Bolter, Kent County Commission/Muchmore Harrington Smalley & Associates

Meredith Bronk, Open Systems Technologies

Jane Clark, Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce

Shannon Cohen, Shannon Cohen Inc.

Jaime Counterman, University of Michigan Health-West

Wendy Falb, Literacy Center of West Michigan

Megan Feenstra Wall, Mathison | Mathison Architects

Jennifer Feuerstein, AARP

Krista Flynn, Huntington Bank

Tina Freese Decker, Spectrum Health

Floriza Genautis, Management Business Solutions

Vanessa Greene, Grand Rapids African American Health Institute

Claire Guisfredi, North Kent Connect

Susan Gunn, Davenport University

Graci Harkema, Graci LLC

Anita Hitchcock, city of Grand Rapids

Tracey Hornbeck, Legacy Trust

Shelley Irwin, WGVU Public Media

Deborah Kalsbeek, FemPro Business Society/Snap Studio/SnapJoy Studio/AstirFreya

Beth Kelly, HR Collaborative

Sara Knoester, Mixed Staffing

Elise Kutt, Mod Bettie Portrait Boutique/Naughty Bettie

Candice Lake, Wedgwood Christian Services

Sara Lowe, Emmanuel Hospice

Lisa Lowery, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital/Spectrum Health

Philomena Mantella, Grand Valley State University

Gricelda Mata, Lindo Mexico Restaurant

Deidra Mitchell, Waséyabek Development Company

Rachel Mraz, Merrill Lynch

Sindia Narber, DK Security

Kristin Revere, Gold Coast Doulas

Mary Ann Sabo, Sabo PR

Cheryl Schuch, Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Hanna Schulze, People First Economy/Local First

Monica Sparks, Kent County Commission/Community of Hearts

Kelly Springer, Metal Flow Corp.

Sue Tellier, JetCo Federal

Aleka Thrash, A.C.T. PhotoMedia

Jessica Ann Tyson, The Candied Yam/Delightful Southern Cuisine/JA PR Group

Annemarie Valdez, First Steps Kent

Christina VanDam, Zeal Aerial Fitness

Michelle Van Dyke, Heart of West Michigan United Way

Lauren VanKeulen, AYA Youth Collective

Rachel VerWys, Safe Haven Ministries

Jenny Waugh, Fishbeck

Milinda Ysasi, Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women