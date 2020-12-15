California Closets hiring for 20 open positions

A staffing firm is partnering to host a job fair at the local production facility of California Closets to fill over 20 open positions.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids will host a job fair on behalf of California Closets from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the California Closets production facility at 4930 Kraft Ave. SE in Cascade Township.

Interviews will be held on-site, and immediate job offers will be given. California Closets is hiring for first and second shift production positions. Pay ranges from $14-$16 per hour depending on shift and experience.

Positions involve operating automated CNC machines, checking parts for quality, moving raw and finished materials, and packaging products. Candidates with excellent attention to detail, punctuality and good attendance will succeed in this role, the company said. Previous experience in a similar position is not required.

California Closets offers raises to those hired in permanently, opportunities for advancement, competitive medical, dental and vision insurance plans, an employee assistance program, 401(k) matching and profit-sharing, an employee discount program and internal training.

Those planning on attending are encouraged to RSVP at events.indeed.com/event/76974.

Job seekers should enter at the corporate office driveway and park in the parking lot of the California Closets building and follow the job fair signs and banners to the main entrance.

Those who are not able to attend the job fair but are interested in working at California Closets should contact Express Employment Professionals at (616) 281-0611 to conduct a phone interview or apply online at expresspros.com/grandrapidsmi.