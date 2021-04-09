California Closets hosting job fair in Cascade Township

A local staffing firm is partnering with a home storage company to host a job fair at its local production plant.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the California Closets production facility at 4930 Kraft Ave. SE in Cascade Township. The entrance is at the end of Kraft Avenue, just before the viewing area at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Attendees are asked to enter at the corporate office driveway, park in the parking lot of the California Closets building and follow the job fair signs and banners to the main entrance.

Candidates will have the chance to interview onsite, and immediate job offers will be given. The company is hiring for first and second shift production positions. Pay ranges from $14-$16 per hour depending on shift and experience.

The open positions involve operating automated computer numeric control (CNC) machines, checking parts for quality, moving raw and finished materials, and packaging products. California Closets said people with excellent attention to detail, punctuality and good attendance will succeed in this role. Previous experience in a similar position is not required.

California closets offers the following benefits:

$150 bonus per month for first three months on the job

Quarterly bonuses once hired in

Raises at hire date

Opportunities for career growth and advancement

Competitive medical, dental and vision insurance plans

401(k) matching and profit sharing

Internal training

Those who are not able to attend the job fair but are interested in working at California Closets can contact Express Pros at (616) 281-0611 for a phone interview or apply online at expresspros.com/grandrapidsmi.

Job candidates planning on attending the career fair are encouraged to RSVP here.