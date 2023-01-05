Coach reveals what to look for in workplace culture

From first interview experience to navigating leadership roles, Jeff Kallil talks about the workplace; how to avoid and heal toxic work environments and the ways workplace cultures are changing for the better.

For Kallil, vice president of marketing at Grand Rapids-based Convivial Brands, workplace culture isn’t just a byproduct, it’s everything.

Kallil has experience navigating toxic work environments and through his journey of healing and rediscovering self-worth, he hopes to teach and encourage others to both build and lead healthy workplaces from within.

Kallil holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University in marketing with a minor in sales leadership. He has launched his own coaching platform, Jeff Kallil LLC, and has amassed a social media following on Instagram and TikTok, on which he shares what he has learned about healing and personal growth.

He recently sat down with the Grand Rapids Business Journal to discuss workplace culture; how to spot healthy or toxic workplaces; and how to build and lead a healthy workplace.

A lot of it, Kallil said, simply comes down to going with your gut.

Everyone walks into an interview wanting to nail it. Everyone wants to have that firm handshake, easy conversation and concise, positive answers to every question asked.

But according to Kallil, to truly determine a good interview and a workplace that will be a healthy fit isn’t all about making a good impression, it’s also about taking a look at the culture as it is presented to you and how it makes you feel.

“What is the energy like that I’m picking up when I come into this interview?” Kallil asked. “What is the energy like when I walk into the building? How does the receptionist treat me? How does the person who greets me for the interview treat me? Am I a fit here with them?

“We’re so focused on the interview (but) you need to know for yourself if this is a good fit for you. It might give you good money, it might give you a good title, but do you see yourself here for the next three years?”

And upon entering the workplace, Kallil said, that process needs to continue. He said the No. 1 thing to be on the lookout for is how people talk about others. The greatest determinant to a healthy workplace is how employees treat one another behind their backs.

But with that, it’s still important to realize that self-worth shouldn’t be bound in how a workplace treats you.

“Just because you may be a right fit for an organization doesn’t mean they can still treat you however they want to treat you,” Kallil said.

He said any workplace culture, whether healthy and thriving or toxic, starts at the top and trickles down.

“Always as the leader goes, so goes the team,” he said. “Look at your vice president, look at your director, or even all the way up to the CEO. Are they kind (and) compassionate? If people are leading with passive aggressiveness, they will eventually lead that way with you.”

Leaders, Kallil said, are the meter by which a workplace is measured. Not only do leaders need to be able to keep an organization or business situated for growth and progress, they also need to be able to look within, at the environment they are leading, to make sure that each team member is nurtured and fulfilled.

Fixing a toxic workplace, either inherited or grown apathetic, starts by having the courage to see one’s own flaws in leadership.

“As leaders, the No. 1 thing that we need to have is self-awareness,” Kallil said. “Most people say empathy, but I’m saying self-awareness. If you are not aware of your behavior, you’re not aware of your actions, you’re not aware of how they might make others feel and why you feel this way — you can’t act (and) you can’t adjust. You have to be aware.

“(Secondly) is leading with empathy. Empathy is different from sympathy; it’s seeking to understand why people feel the way they feel.”

As workplace needs start to change and priorities shift, employees are expecting more from employers and leaders. Returning to the workplace means seeing all of its flaws in a new light, and for younger employees, it also means growing dissatisfaction with unhealthy workspaces and higher standards.

When employees begin to expect more from their employers and leaders, leaders need to start adapting to those needs to maintain a thriving workforce, and that starts by knowing “why.”

“Why are people expecting more? What is it that they didn’t like in the past? And then how do we take that from a big picture and integrate that into the day-to-day life of people? (Previously) people felt like a number; they showed up, got treated the way they got treated just to churn out work and go home,” Kallil said.

Now, employees want to invest in their workplaces, to be more than just a number.

According to Kallil, this is a good thing. Investing in a workplace means employees work harder, care more and produce better work. But employers who are unwilling to adapt, to give employees something to invest in, will find themselves lacking.

“The younger the generation, the deeper the buy-ins,” he said. “They want a mission of good. They want a mission of caring, of serving, of loving in some capacity. If you can instill passion in people by allowing them to be a part of what you’re doing, you create a sense of purpose. We want people to bring their full selves to work and feel that they belong to this group of people and to the greater organization and to the community.”

When entering a new workplace, Kallil said, always look at the top. Are leaders instilling passion and meaning? Are they caring for employees, individually and collectively? Are they speaking kindly and with understanding? Are leaders listening, taking into account the needs of others? And are employees following suit?

By staying connected to employees’ needs, by giving them purpose and fulfillment, by strengthening the areas in need of a helping hand, leaders can transform unhealthy or apathetic workplaces into places where people can thrive, he said.