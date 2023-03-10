Crain Communications names leaders for its Grand Rapids operation

Crain Communications announced leadership changes today at MiBiz and the Grand Rapids Business Journal to unify the organization in preparation for the launch of Crain’s Grand Rapids Business.

Joe Boomgaard, the editor of MiBiz, will serve as editor of Crain’s Grand Rapids Business. Boomgaard, a West Michigan native, brings a wealth of newsroom leadership experience to the role. He’s worked on the MiBiz editorial team since 2007, helping to develop a team of reporters who cover the business community across the West Michigan region.

Working with Boomgaard to run the newsroom will be Andy Balaskovitz, who will serve as managing editor, the title he currently holds at MiBiz. Tim Gortsema, the current editor of the Grand Rapids Business Journal, will take on the role of special projects editor for Crain’s Grand Rapids Business.

“Our Grand Rapids newsroom, under Joe’s leadership and with his team’s deep community ties, is poised to cover the West Michigan business community with engaging and authoritative journalism,” said Mickey Ciokajlo, executive editor of Crain Communications’ editorial operations in Michigan. “I couldn’t be more excited about this news team.”

In non-newsroom changes, Jill May will oversee the sales operation as director of sales and events. May currently oversees sales for the Grand Rapids Business Journal. Matthew Chaffee, the marketing coordinator for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, has been named events and marketing coordinator.

“We’re so excited to announce our Crain’s Grand Rapids business team,” said Lisa Rudy, publisher of Crain City Brands in Michigan. “We’re fortunate to be able to work with so many talented individuals.

“Our West Michigan audience has told us that they want and need comprehensive, relevant news coverage … and partnership that makes sense, is long-lasting and real,” Rudy added. “The Grand Rapids and West Michigan communities have stayed the course and have excelled in business, showing us time and again that there is just so much more out there to reach for in the future. We’ll be there with you along the way.”

Crain Communications acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal in August and MiBiz in December. The company plans to launch Crain’s Grand Rapids Business in the coming weeks.