Democrats brew up big changes to employer rules — including wage disclosure

LANSING — House Democrats on Thursday began considering new bills that would make broad changes to Michigan employment law, including altering the definition of independent contractors and requiring employers to tell employees the wages of similarly situated co-workers upon request.

Supporters said the bills would crack down on payroll fraud and wage discrimination in Michigan. Business groups voiced opposition at the first hearing on the bills, saying they overreach and could hurt those they are meant to help.

The 17-bill package, which was introduced just a day before, also would put restrictions on non-compete agreements and update whistleblower protections, including to cover independent contractors.

Read the full story at Crain’s Detroit Business.