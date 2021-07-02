DK Security appoints new CEO

DK Security promoted its COO to the role of CEO following the death of its co-founder and former leader this spring.

Kentwood-based DK Security said Wednesday that it appointed Sindia Narber as its new CEO. Narber was previously No. 2 at DK, holding the role of COO and senior vice president. She succeeds John Kendall, the company’s co-founder and former president and CEO, who died in late April after 26 years in leadership at the firm.

Under Kendall’s leadership, DK Security became a large, full-service security company offering uniformed security officers and a wide range of investigative services to more than 450 clients and 2,000 employees throughout Michigan and Ohio. The company is headquartered at 5160 Falcon View Drive SE in Kentwood and has branches in Lansing, Detroit and Flint.

Narber, who the Business Journal featured in 2018, joined DK Security in 2003 as a human resources assistant. She went on to become human resources manager, director of HR/administration, vice president of HR/administration, senior vice president of HR/operations and finally SVP and COO.

“It is with a humble heart and deep gratitude to the Kendall family for their trust and support of me that I accept this promotion (to) CEO,” Narber said. “Above all else, I wish to thank John Kendall for his incredible leadership. There (was) no better boss, mentor and friend. Although neither I nor anyone else can fill his shoes, I am determined to continue to honor his legacy by working with all of those within the DK Security family to continue to provide outstanding security services.”

The company said in a statement that Narber’s “leadership and passion for living out DK Security’s mission statement have equipped her to fill the role of CEO.”

“Her appointment ushers in a new chapter of growth in DK Security’s history, and we look forward to her continued success at the helm of DK Security,” the company said.