DK Security hosting first job fair

DK Security is hosting its first job fair to fill 75 open positions.

The security operations and investigations firm with offices across Michigan said it will host a hiring event from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday at its corporate headquarters at 5160 Falcon View Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

DK Security has over 75 positions to fill immediately, including unarmed and armed security officers, loss prevention store detectives and command center operators.

Attendees should arrive dressed for an on-the-spot interview and bring an updated résumé. Applicants must be at least 18 years old or older with a high school diploma or GED. Applicants with felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions related to violence, drugs or fraud are not eligible for employment. Applicants for an armed officer position must be at least 21 years of age or older and have a valid state of Michigan concealed pistols license.

The DK Security Job Fair will be outdoors and open to the public. Attendees are advised to abide by all CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks.

Interested candidates can register on the fair’s Eventbrite page. Open positions are posted at dksecurity.com/careers.

DK Security

Founded in 1995 by the late Robert DuHadway, a retired FBI agent, and John Kendall, a former U.S. Marshal, DK Security offers security and a wide range of investigative services to more than 400 clients throughout Michigan.

The firm provides uniform and armed security, event management, retail loss prevention, undercover detectives, executive protection, pre-employment screening, crisis management planning, an anonymous HonorLine tip line, fingerprinting, house of worship security and security audits.

DK Security has about 2,400 employees and branch offices in Lansing, Flint and Detroit.