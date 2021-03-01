Express Employment Professionals hosting job-a-thon

The local branch of a national staffing firm will look to fill over 300 light industrial positions at a phone job-a-thon this week.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids (Express Pros) said it will host a job-a-thon hiring event from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday to recruit for hundreds of open light industrial positions in West Michigan.

The firm will seek to connect employers with as many job seekers as possible over the phone throughout the day.

Those seeking employment have two participation options:

Register here to reserve a phone interview time slot, and Express will call candidates at the time they select.

Call (616) 281-0611 anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for an immediate phone interview.

Those who participate can expect a 15- to 30-minute phone interview to review work history, job desires and potential job matches. Recruiters then will walk candidates through the next steps in the hiring process.

“Right now, we are seeing more job opportunities in manufacturing, distribution and other light industrial occupations than ever before,” said Janis Petrini, branch owner of the Grand Rapids Express Pros. “Hundreds of local employers are hiring and growing their teams. For those who are looking for a job or want to find a better job, now is a great time to start their job search. We are excited to host our next job-a-thon and connect hundreds of people with a new job opportunity.”

Those who are not able to participate but are interested in finding a new job can contact Express Pros at (616) 281-0611 to schedule a phone interview or visit Express Pros’ website to apply online.

