Express Employment Professionals hosting job-a-thon

The local branch of a national staffing firm will look to fill over 400 light industrial positions at a phone job-a-thon this week.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids (Express Pros) said it will host a job-a-thon hiring event from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday to recruit for hundreds of open light industrial positions on behalf of 100 employers in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The firm will seek to connect employers with as many job seekers as possible over the phone throughout the day.

Those seeking employment have two participation options:

Register here to reserve a phone interview time slot, and Express will call candidates at the time they select.

Call (616) 281-0611 anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday for an immediate phone interview.

Those who participate can expect a 15- to 30-minute phone interview to review past work history, job desires and potential job matches. Recruiters then will walk candidates through the next steps in the hiring process.

“As we move into 2021, hundreds of companies throughout Grand Rapids are hiring and growing their teams. For anyone seeking employment or trying to find a better job, now is a great time to land a new job,” said Janis Petrini, branch owner of Express Pros. “Grand Rapids continues to outpace the state and the nation in our economic recovery, and we are excited to serve as the bridge between talented job seekers and some of the best local employers in the area.”

Those who are not able to participate but are interested in finding a new job can contact Express Pros at (616) 281-0611 to schedule a phone interview or visit Express Employment’s website to apply online.

Top job openings at the job-a-thon