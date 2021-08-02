Express Employment Professionals hosting weeklong job fair

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is looking to fill over 800 positions on behalf of local employers during National Hiring Week, Monday through Friday.

The staffing firm, at 1760 44th St. SW, Suite 10 in Wyoming, said it will host the third annual weeklong event from Aug. 2-6 in partnership with over 125 local employers. Those interested in interviewing can sign up for a phone or in-person time slot here.

All positions are for long-term permanent light industrial jobs at local companies. Everyone who registers will have a chance to speak with a recruiter and do a full interview.

National Interview Day was first created by Express Pros and celebrated in 2018 as a new way to recruit and educate job seekers in a historically tight labor market. The single interview day has now expanded to a weeklong hiring event, National Hiring Week, and across the country, 800-plus Express Pros offices will host events to interview and place thousands of job seekers.

Open positions in West Michigan include: