Express Pros adds co-owner and managing partner

The former director of operations for Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is moving into an ownership role.

The Wyoming-based staffing firm, often called Express Pros for short, said Tuesday, March 8, David Robb in January began operating in the role of co-owner and managing partner of the three workforce solutions companies under the local Express umbrella, including Express Employment Professionals, Specialized Recruiting Group and Frontline Training Solutions.

Robb joined the Express Pros team in 2015 as director of marketing, overseeing all marketing, recruiting and communications. In 2020, he became director of operations, working closely with Janis Petrini, owner-operator, to run the business and oversee daily operations.

“During the pandemic, we realized the need to pivot our business, adapt to the current retention crisis and refocus our vision for the next 10 years,” Robb said. “Over the past two years, we have come out a stronger and more unified team, making huge strides in the business community for both the workplace and workforce. This transition provides the incredible opportunity to partner with Janis and our whole team of over 30 to carry our company into the future and continue supporting the greater Grand Rapids business/job seeker community with excellence and the level of care they have come to know from us.”

Petrini described Robb as “very passionate about providing solutions to both the workplace and the workforce and offering opportunities for growth, retention and strategic recruiting.”

“He is the perfect person for this opportunity, and I am personally very excited that he has joined as an owner in the business and to co-lead alongside him as our company grows in this incredible community,” she said.

Prior to joining Express Pros, Robb was director of data analysis at the digital advertising agency Adtegrity, where he worked to provide customized marketing solutions to clients around the world.

He is a graduate of Calvin University with degrees in marketing and economics.