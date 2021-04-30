Express Pros hosting weeklong ‘hiring extravaganza’

A local staffing firm is looking to fill 500 light industrial jobs on behalf of 100 West Michigan employers next week.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids said it will host a “hiring extravaganza” of phone and in-person job interviews from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The goal of the weeklong blitz is to connect more people with a new job in a single week than ever before, Express Pros said. There also will be daily giveaways for anyone who completes an interview, and Express Pros will launch its annual Job Jackpot Sweepstakes, which gives job seekers a chance to win $1,000 a week for the next 25 weeks.

“Right now, we are seeing more job opportunities in manufacturing, distribution and other light industrial occupations than ever before,” said Janis Petrini, owner of Express Pros of Grand Rapids. “Hundreds of local employers are hiring and growing their teams. For those who are looking for a job or want to find a better job, now is a great time to start their job search.”

The open positions pay up to $18 per hour and are available throughout the greater Grand Rapids area on all shifts. Many positions do not require any previous work experience.

Those seeking employment can participate by:

Signing up for a scheduled phone or in-person interview online

Calling (616) 281-0611 any time between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. the week of May 3

Stopping by in person at 1760 44th St. SW, Suite 10, in Wyoming any time during the hiring extravaganza

Top job openings