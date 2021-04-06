Express Pros looks to fill 500 jobs at hiring event

A local branch of a national staffing firm is partnering with 125 area employers to host a job fair this week.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids said it will host a job fair to fill over 500 positions from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at its office, 1760 44th St. SW in Wyoming.

Candidates will have the chance to interview on the spot with recruiters, and immediate job offers will be made for many positions. All positions are either direct-hire or evaluation-hire. Position pay ranges are $14-$18-plus per hour.

Candidates also have the option to call Express at (616) 281-0611 for an immediate phone interview if they prefer connecting on the phone rather than an in-person interview.

“West Michigan and the nation are currently experiencing one of the tightest labor markets in the last 25 years,” said Janis Petrini, owner of Express Pros of Grand Rapids. “The far-reaching impacts of the pandemic, combined with a local economy that is surging back to life at an unprecedented pace, has created the perfect storm that is resulting in massive hiring demand at local companies.

“When looking at light industrial, manufacturing, warehousing and similar positions, it is definitely a job seekers’ market. The good news for job seekers is that they will have more opportunities than ever before and could receive higher pay and better benefits as companies compete for top talent. For those who are unemployed or under-employed, now is the time to find a great position with competitive pay and great long-term growth opportunities.”

The open jobs are located in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Byron Center, Caledonia, Walker, Rockford, Sparta, Grandville and the other locations throughout Kent County.

Job candidates will be required to wear masks if attending the hiring event in person, and strict precautions will be in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

People can see job fair details and RSVP for event reminders online.

Top participating employers

Lumbermen’s Inc.

Lacks Enterprises

Kenona Industries

Clearform

MacLellan Integrated Services

Sheridan Publishing Grand Rapids

Cig Jan Products Inc.

Robertson Heating Supply

BruCo Products LLC

California Closets

Land and Company

Contracted Quality Group LLC

Atlas Molded Products

Banta

Andronaco Industries

Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Cascade Die Casting

ColorHub

Pilkington North America – NSG

Top job openings

Machine operator

CNC machine operator

Inspector/packer

Cleaner/janitor

Quality inspector

Forklift driver

Warehouse worker

Apartment maintenance technician

Grounds technician

Delivery driver/warehouse

Production worker

Dock worker

Plastic molding machine operator

Press operator

Die cast operator

General labor

Mechanical assembly

Shipping and receiving

Material handler

Packaging

Foundry general labor

Sewing/upholstery