Express Pros partnering with Lacks Enterprises to host job fair

A local branch of a staffing firm is partnering with an automotive supplier to host a job fair.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is partnering with Lacks Enterprises to host a skilled trades job fair through phone interviews from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday to fill positions at all of Lacks’ Grand Rapids-area facilities.

All openings are for second- and third-shift permanent positions and are either direct-hire or evaluation-hire. Pay ranges from $16 to $26 per hour.

Those seeking employment have two participation options:

Register here to reserve a phone interview time slot, and Express will call candidates at the time they select.

Call (616) 281-0611 anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday for an immediate phone interview.

Those who participate can expect a 15- to 30-minute phone interview to review work history, job desires and potential job matches. Recruiters then will walk candidates through the next steps in the hiring process.

At this event, Express is specifically looking for those who have past skilled trades experience, but the staffing firm also helps job seekers find a variety of other industrial, administrative and professional positions.

Those who are not able to attend the phone hiring event or who are looking for a different type of job should call Express at (616) 281-0611 to schedule a phone interview or apply online at Express’ website.

Top openings at the job fair

Maintenance technician, second and third shift, $16-$23 per hour

Process technician, second and third shift, $20-$24 per hour

Electrician, second and third shift, $21-$26 per hour

Die Setter, second and third shift, $16-$18 per hour

Tool and die maintenance and repair, third shift, $22-$26 per hour