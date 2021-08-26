Express Pros wraps toy, personal care items drive for children’s hospital

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids recently led a citywide donation drive that filled two large moving trucks with toys and personal care items for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The local franchise of the national staffing firm Express Employment Professionals said last week that during the previous month, it hosted a citywide donation drive to support Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as part of the 2021 Brand-It-Blue initiative.

Express Pros Grand Rapids partnered with 24 local companies to support children and teens under care at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The partners were able to fill two 16-foot moving trucks with a wide variety of toys and other items for the patients.

For over 25 years, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has had pediatric specialists working hard to keep kids healthy. Its child- and family-focused medical care includes inpatient care in Grand Rapids and outpatient clinics throughout Michigan.

Brand-It-Blue was created to serve a variety of nonprofit organizations via more than 800 Express locations in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. In previous years, Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids supported Mel Trotter Ministries, Kids’ Food Basket, Family Promise of Grand Rapids and other organizations through the Brand-It-Blue initiative.

In recent years, franchises partnered with local food banks to help end chronic hunger. From 2013-20, Express staff, associates, clients, friends and family provided nearly 800,000 meals through food drives, monetary collections and volunteer hours served.

A video recap of this year’s Brand-it-Blue initiative is available on YouTube.

West Michigan companies that participated in the 2021 Brand-It-Blue initiative include: