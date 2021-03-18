Forbes ranks West Michigan companies among America’s best employers

Nearly a dozen organizations in West Michigan were named to Forbes’ 2021 lists of the nation’s best employers.

Forbes last month published its rankings America’s Best Large Employers 2021 and America’s Best Midsize Employers 2021, and 11 companies based in or with a large presence in West Michigan made the list.

To compile the list, Forbes’ market research partner Statista surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All of the surveys were anonymous. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own, as well as identify organizations they would not recommend to others. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

Large employers are defined as those with more than 5,000 U.S. employees, and midsize companies are those that have 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

America’s Best Large Employers 2021

147. Steelcase, Grand Rapids

229. Pfizer, headquartered in New York with a large Kalamazoo manufacturing plant

231. Consumers Energy, Jackson with a large West Michigan presence

242. Stryker, Kalamazoo

394. Perrigo, Dublin, with its North American headquarters in Allegan

401. Kellogg, Battle Creek

America’s Best Midsize Employers 2021

5. Gentex, Zeeland

24. Fellowes Brands (parent of Trendway), Itasca, Illinois, with Trendway located in Holland

163. Wright Medical (owned by Stryker), Memphis, Tennessee, with Stryker in Kalamazoo

342. Wolverine Worldwide, Rockford

428. ADAC Automotive, Cascade Township