Going PRO Talent Fund opens applications

West Michigan Works! is beginning the process of helping companies fill out applications for funding from the Going PRO Talent Fund of the Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity (LEO).

LEO opened the Going PRO application period for fiscal year 2022 on Sept. 30 and will continue taking applications through 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

The Going PRO Talent Fund provides competitive awards for training designed to lead to increased employee productivity and retention. Funds are allocated quickly, so a complete and accurate application is critical.

West Michigan Works! is one of many workforce development agencies in the state that offers assistance to businesses in completing their applications, including providing resources such as this recent webinar on Going PRO.

Funding awards can be used for on-the-job training of new employees, training and development of existing staff, and U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeships. Implicit bias training is no longer eligible for funding.

West Michigan businesses interested in applying or learning more can contact business@westmiworks.org.